MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Nutrition Delight located at 922 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Nutrition Delight is a nutritional health club that provides meal replacement shakes, fruit smoothies, and a host of other delicious and nutritious snacks. The business is owned by Shiquita Jefferson and Amber Barragaan.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can reach Nutrition Delight by calling 229-668-4501 or visit their Facebook page listed as Nutrition Delight GA and their Instagram page listed as nutritiondelightga.
