MOULTRIE, Ga. — Concerns have grown about a squall line expected to enter South Alabama and South Georgia tonight into Wednesday.
In a briefing emailed to The Observer this morning, the National Weather Service had increased the risk level for the Colquitt County area from marginal (the lowest tier) to slight (the next higher level). Slight risk means scattered severe storms are possible.
A graphic included with the briefing indicated the squall line is expected to hit Colquitt County between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. Gusts ahead of the storm are expected to be 35-40 miles per hour. The storm itself is expected to drop 1.5 to 2 inches of rain in most of the county. Locally damaging gusts and a couple of tornadoes are expected across the area.
The county has seen its share of bad weather recently with a tornado near Hartsfield Nov. 30, one near Doerun Dec. 15 and one in Adel Sunday, along with multiple rounds of thunderstorms over the last few weeks.
