MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service predictions for rain and possible severe weather have not changed much in the last 24 hours, at least as far as Colquitt County is concerned.
Thursday morning the agency's Tallahassee office warned of a marginal risk of severe weather across southeastern Alabama, southwestern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle, but the main concern was the amount of rain that was expected.
Friday's email briefing repeated the same themes.
"A stalling cold front and upper-level low will bring a threat of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms today and Saturday," the NWS said. "There is also a threat for heavy rainfall and localized flooding today through Sunday morning, particularly across portions of the Big Bend of Florida and Southwest Georgia. Some urban, small stream, and riverine flooding is expected through Sunday morning."
A graphic that accompanied the Friday email continued to forecast 3 to 4 inches of rain in almost all of Colquitt County throughout the three-day event, but unlike Thursday's briefing it added an area from Tallahassee to Valdosta, including the southeast corner of Colquitt County, that could see up to 6 inches of rain. Specific areas could have more rain than the average, and the location and intensity of the rain showers will determine if and where flooding may occur.
