MOULTRIE, Ga. — Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are en route to South Georgia to investigate a tornado that cut a path through four counties Thursday.
Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the NWS’s Tallahassee office, said his colleagues will look at damage along the path of the tornado, and using research based on previous storms, they will judge how powerful Thursday’s event was.
“They’re on the way,” Dobbs said this morning, “and they’ll be surveying throughout day.”
Dobbs said the tornado was first spotted in southern Mitchell County and moved eastward through Colquitt and Cook counties before ending in southern Berrien County. Significant damage was reported in Pelham, in several places in Colquitt County and in Adel.
On its website, the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office reported 10 events in Colquitt County, along with many others from throughout the office’s coverage area:
• 12:24 p.m.: A tornado was reported near Hamilton Elementary School and seen to cross Highway 111.
• 12:24 p.m.: Damage to structures near the Hamilton School area.
• 12:32 p.m.: Trees and power lines down on Highway 319 near Twin Lakes.
• 12:37 p.m.: Several houses were destroyed at McMullen Road and Stripling Road from a possible tornado.
• 12:37 p.m.: Multiple trees and power lines were down on Highway 133. Roof damage to several structures may have been caused by a tornado.
• 12:39 p.m.: A spotter reported a tornado near Spence Field.
• 12:43 p.m.: The weather station at the Sunbelt Ag Expo measured a wind gust of 65 mph.
• 12:44 p.m.: Several structures received major damage on Buck Creek Church Road from a possible tornado.
• 12:44 p.m.: A possible tornado was reported near Buck Creek Church Road.
• 12:48 p.m.: A spotter reported a tornado a mile southwest of Ellenton.
Local residents and emergency responders reported many other locations with damage that are not listed on the NWS’s website.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was scheduled to view damage in Pelham and Adel today. Reporters from The Observer and its sister papers are covering those fly-ins.
