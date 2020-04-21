MOULTRIE, Ga. — Local officials say Colquitt County suffered very little damage in Sunday night’s storm, although damaged homes were reported nearby in Worth County. The National Weather Service warns that more bad weather is on the way.
If severe weather materializes Thursday as expected, it will be the third time in two weeks that the area has been hit by such storms. The NWS warns of an Enhanced Risk — the third highest of five warnings of severe weather.
Early Sunday morning, a home was destroyed on South County Line Road and homes on York Road and Gates Road suffered major damage, the weather service’s Tallahassee office reported on its website, weather.gov/tae. A resident was trapped in the house on York Road, the report said. Fallen trees and power lines blocked Highway 133 from Highway 112 to Worthwood Road, a distance of just over a mile.
All of those areas are near Highway 112, which crosses Highway 133 about seven miles north of Doerun. Gates and York Roads are both northeast of the intersection and County Line Road is southwest of it.
The NWS website blamed the damage on thunderstorm winds.
One week earlier, tornadoes were reported in Worth County near Ty Ty and in Irwin County.
On Tuesday, the weather service said it expects one or more rounds of severe thunderstorms to hit the area again on Thursday through Thursday night. Numerous severe storms are possible. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are all possible, including the potential for strong tornadoes.
