MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Education recently named O’tessa Pelham assistant principal of Cox Elementary School.
Cox Elementary School Principal Kristi Gonzales shared, “We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Pelham as assistant principal at Cox Elementary. Mrs. Pelham brings extensive instructional knowledge and a passion for student growth and achievement. She is energetic and dedicated to providing a positive learning experience for all students. As the assistant principal here at Cox Elementary, I am confident that her expertise and love for learning will be a great asset to all stakeholders.”
Pelham comes to Cox after teaching at C.A. Gray Junior High from 2017 to 2021. Before that, she was a classroom teacher in the Dougherty County School System, 2011-2017.
She received her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Valdosta State University and her Master of Science in Early Childhood Education from Albany State University.
“‘I tell you, you can pray for anything, and if you believe that you’ve received it, it will be yours.’ (Mark 11:24),” Pelham quoted. “I am deeply honored and grateful to accept this position as assistant principal at Cox Elementary School. William Butler Yeats once stated, ‘Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.’ I am grateful to God for allowing me to continue to light that fire in our educational system. I am excited to work alongside Mrs. Gonzales to take Cox Elementary to greater heights. With collaboration from our teachers, staff, parents, and community partners, I know that our students will be equipped with strategies to compete nationwide.”
Pelham and her husband, Mychal, have one child, Mylah.
