MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a relocation ribbon cutting for Oasis Therapeutic Massage LLC now located at 415 S. Main St. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Oasis Therapeutic Massage LLC is owned by Marla Hamilton. Joined by Kristie Parrish, they are both trained in relaxation, deep tissue, neuromuscular, and pregnancy massage.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
You can call 229-668-0757 to make an appointment or visit their Facebook page listed as Oasis Therapeutic Massage.
Shown cutting the ribbon are owner Marla Hamilton, Kristie Parrish, family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
