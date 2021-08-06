MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Observer’s advertising staff received four awards from the Georgia Press Association’s 2021 Advertising Contest.
The staff received both first and second place awards in the Newspaper Promotion Out of Print category. First place was for the Packer Football Calendar, and second place was for the Packer Football Poster.
Staff also placed second in the Apparel, Jewelry and Accessories category for a newspaper ad for Lazarus department store.
And it placed second in Non-Traditional Advertising for Moultrie Scene magazine.
These go along with Georgia Press Association awards won by the news staff: four for Moultrie Scene; one for the newspaper website, moultrieobserver.com; and four for elements of the newspaper itself. Editorial awards were announced earlier this week.
