MOULTRIE — The Moultrie Observer's office will close Wednesday, Aug. 30, due to Hurricane Idalia.

We will post storm updates to www.moultrieobserver.com as the situation warrants.

Reporters will be in the community covering storm damage if there is any, as conditions become safe to do so. If you see damage, please contact Editor Kevin C. Hall at kevin.hall@gaflnews.com.

The office will reopen on Thursday for normal business hours.

