MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Observer has won five awards from the Georgia Press Association.
The annual awards were announced last week by the statewide press group. Most years they would be presented in the association’s annual conference, but that conference was canceled months ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Three of the five awards went to individuals on The Observer’s staff, while the other two were in categories honoring the entire newsroom. The Observer’s awards were:
• Layout and design, 2nd place.
• Sports Feature Story, Sports Editor Matthew Brown, 2nd place.
• Local News Coverage, 3rd place.
• Enterprise Story, Alan Mauldin, 3rd place.
• Editorial Writing, Managing Editor Kevin C. Hall, 3rd place.
The awards recognized work published in 2019. During that period, The Observer published three days a week and competed against weeklies, bi-weeklies and tri-weeklies of approximately the same circulation from across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.