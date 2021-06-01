MOULTRIE, Ga. — An off-duty Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver after witnessing the accident.
CCSO Drug Enforcement Team Investigator Justin Searcy was off duty, buying a soda on the night of May 22.
“I was getting into my patrol unit when I heard a crash behind me,” said Searcy in a recent interview.
The accident occurred at John Vickers Road and Ellenton-Omega Road. Pedro Meliton, 24, 270 South Cool Springs Road, Norman Park was driving the vehicle that has been presumed at fault. The victim of the accident has not yet been identified.
After the victim’s car rolled off the road into the parking lot where Searcy was located, the vehicle driven by Meliton began to drive away.
“I got into my patrol unit and activated my emergency lights and sirens to pursue the vehicle,” Searcy said. “We reached speeds up to 90 mph. I also witnessed him throwing what was later identified as empty alcohol containers out the window during the chase.”
After reaching the end of Ellenton-Omega Road, Meliton stopped his vehicle. Searcy exited his vehicle, put on his protective vest and began to approach Meliton’s vehicle, which then sped off again, Searcy said.
After being chased for another “300 to 600 yards,” Meliton stopped his vehicle. Inside his vehicle were two other passengers who were not identified. Meliton was treated at John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville for injuries sustained during the accident, according to Searcy.
He was released the following day to the Georgia State Patrol who brought him to Colquitt County Jail. Meliton was charged by the GSP on May 25 with hit and run, D.U.I., failure to stop at a stop sign, expired vehicle tag, distracted driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, littering highway, open container, adult restraint seat belt, driving without a valid license and no insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.