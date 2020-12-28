MOULTRIE, Ga. – Despite an accusation to the contrary, Moultrie police officers responded to no fewer than four complaints involving loose dogs over the weekend. In one such call – in which this accusation was made – an officer was nearly a bite victim.
According to an incident summary, at around 10:30 Sunday morning Moultrie police went to the area of Sixth Street S.W. and Barbara Circle in reference to a “vicious” dog running loose. Investigation revealed it was a Rottweiler belonging to residents of Barbara Circle, and that it had recently been quarantined by the Humane Society because it had bitten people three weeks prior.
Officer Tim Wilson, who wrote the summary, stated, “Once we knocked on the door the dog aggressively charged Officer Bryson almost biting his leg. Officer Bryson pulled his baton to strike the dog, but Officer Bryson stepped away from the dog.” Wilson said the dog remained aggressive.
According to the summary, a female answered the door and the dog’s owner came outside the catch the dog. The owner then, while laughing, asked why the officers weren’t out catching other dogs running loose in the neighborhood.
Police report asking the owner for identification, which he produced after not wanting to at first. Police issued him a subpoena for vicious dog at large under City Ordinance 14-7.
Later that same morning, at 11:36 a.m., police went to 11th Street SW in reference to a dog complaint. A complainant stated he had to chase off a German shepherd, a pit bulldog and another small dog from attacking a neighbor’s dog. The complainant told Moultrie Police Officer Tom Rogers these dogs come from a 10th Street SW location and roam the neighborhood.
Attempts to make contact with the alleged owners of these dogs were unsuccessful. No dogs were harmed.
At 10:20 a.m. Sunday, Moultrie Police went to a dog complaint at West Boulevard SW. Here, a complainant stated a pit bulldog attacked her dog, and that it came from another West Boulevard SW location.
Ofc. Rogers, who worked this call also that morning, stated in the incident summary he made contact with the pit bulldog’s owner and explained the situation. He said they needed a better solution than the fenced-in area they currently have.
The three Sunday morning incidents followed another one on Saturday.
In that incident, Moultrie police went to East Central Avenue in reference to “vicious dogs running loose in the neighborhood.” A resident told police that dogs were always charging her whenever she is outside her home, and that one dog got underneath her home and tore a hole in the air duct.
Moultrie Police Officer Keagan Bryson reported in the incident summary he learned to whom the dogs belonged and made contact. He said the owner told him she had no way of controlling the dogs and did not intend to keep them. The matter was turned over to the Humane Society.
