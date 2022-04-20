NORMAN PARK, Ga. — A joint operation between the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation yielded two kilograms of methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Highway 319 North in Norman Park Monday, according to MPD-CCSO Drug Enforcement Team investigator Ivon Folsom.
Noah Melvin Sangster Jr., 61, of Moultrie was identified by Folsom as the driver of the vehicle.
“GSP initiated the stop for seatbelt violation. During the stop, CCSO K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle produced two kilos of meth and $2,000 cash,” Folsom said in an interview Wednesday.
Two kilos is approximately 4 1/2 pounds.
The traffic stop was a planned operation between the multiple law enforcement agencies which led to Sangster’s arrest. He has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, driving while unlicensed, driving without a license on person and adult seat belt violation.
