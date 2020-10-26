Early voting continues through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in Room 201 of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex on First Street at Central Avenue Northeast. That same day is also the last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot. In-person voting will take place 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 19 polling sites across Colquitt County. County election officials must receive absentee ballots by the end of voting that day for them to be counted.