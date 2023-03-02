MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Thursday, the National Weather Service reduced its risk assessment of severe weather, but Colquitt County’s emergency management director warned that strong winds are expected Friday.
“Today’s update emphasized the potential for wind damage more so than thunderstorms,” Cox said, citing a Thursday afternoon National Weather Service briefing. “25-30 mph sustained winds with 40-45 mph gusts are likely tomorrow starting in the morning and continuing through the late afternoon. If thunderstorms were to develop (10-20% chance), they will likely be severe.
“These type winds will likely result in downed trees and power lines,” Cox said.
Earlier in the day on Thursday the National Weather Service announced the Storm Prediction Center had downgraded the risk level from Slight (Level 2 of 5) to Marginal (Level 1 of 5).
“The risk for severe weather exists Friday,” the NWS said. “However, it will be conditional on whether or not thunderstorms are able to develop. Strong non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph are probable.”
The NWS also said strong winds outside of thunderstorms are a primary concern.
