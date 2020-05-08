MOULTRIE, Ga. – In April, Okapilco Elementary School received $96,500 from the Georgia Department of Education Learning Grant, a grant intended to help school districts strengthen their digital/distance-learning infrastructure during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Digital Learning Grant for Okapilco will roll out as soon as possible,” said Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Marni Kirkland. “We plan on putting the purchases for devices for board approval in May, and the order will be filled by June for roll-out with students this summer to help students recover any missing learning before the school year starts.
The school will provide 300 Chromebooks with sturdy case and 50 hotspots through the assistance of the grant, which will benefit students in grades 2 through 5. Additionally, 16 Chromebooks will be purchased for teachers to facilitate teacher monitoring of hybrid learning. 24/7 learning will be accomplished through these new Chromebooks and hotspots, the school system said.
Districts can use their digital learning funds from now through Sept. 30.
