MOULTRIE, Ga. – It took 11 rounds, but an Okapilco Elementary School student overcame all her opponents to win the Colquitt County District Spelling Bee Friday, Jan. 13, at Southern Regional Technical College.
Ja’Naisha McIntosh correctly spelled "angora" and "forfend" to win the bee, which was organized by the Colquitt County Association of Educators.
School-level winners from each elementary school, G.E.A.R., and Willie J. Williams Middle School participated in the spelling bee.
Ethan Sirmans of G.E.A.R was named the runner-up.
The judges for the bee were Stacy Jones, Lisa Lawson, and Ian Smith. Other officials were Donna Tapscott and Sterling Brantley. Brenda Arnold, an ELA teacher from Willie J. Williams, serves as the district spelling bee coordinator. Mattie Lewis, the runner-up from Norman Park, led those in attendance through the Pledge of Allegiance. Each school winner and runner-up received a certificate and pin. Ma’Kayla Williams was recognized for being the school winner for Funston Elementary two years in a row.
School winners:
- Felix Ledesma, Cox Elementary.
- Azalea Horn, Doerun Elementary.
- Ma’Kayla Williams, Funston Elementary.
- Ethan Sirmans, GEAR Center.
- Jossy Taylor, Hamilton Elementary.
- Bailie Duke, Norman Park Elementary.
- Madalyn Villeda, Odom Elementary.
- Ja’Naisha McIntosh, Okapilco Elementary.
- Analia Deleon, Stringfellow Elementary.
- Casia Singletary, Sunset Elementary.
- Joseph “Ashton” Hullett, Willie J. Williams Middle.
- Sadie-Laurel Cato, R. B. Wright Elementary.
School runners-ups:
- Alexandria Andrade, Cox Elementary.
- Noah Aguilar, Doerun Elementary.
- Anahi Lorenzo, Funston Elementary.
- Taylor Hiers, GEAR Center.
- Eriahna Terry, Hamilton Elementary.
- Matti Lewis, Norman Park Elementary.
- Jesus Molina, Odom Elementary.
- Jaelyn Hall, Okapilco Elementary.
- Xavier Herring, Stringfellow Elementary.
- Zain Terrell, Sunset Elementary.
- Maliik Palmore, Willie J. Williams Middle.
- David “Alex” Weldon, R. B. Wright Elementary.
