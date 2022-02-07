MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Old Mexico of Moultrie as the February 2022 Business of the Month.
Santiago and Tonya Solorio have been in the restaurant business in Moultrie for more than 31 years, opening La Fogata Mexican Restaurant in 1990, then relocating and opening Old Mexico of Moultrie in 2007. They’ve been a Chamber member for over 15 years.
Old Mexico is located at 1717 First Ave. S.E, Moultrie. Stop by their restaurant during the hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for a delicious Mexican meal. To-go orders can be placed by calling 229-890-2176.
From left are Hilda Euyoque, Blanca Garcia, Margarita Perez, Oscar Solario, Maria Euyoque and owner Santiago Solario, along with Chamber President Tommie Beth Willis, Chamber Ambassadors and community partners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.