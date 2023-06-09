MOULTRIE – For over 20 years, Lamar and Valerie Burkett have given a home to numerous children with nowhere else to go.
Lamar Burkett is the current pastor of Bridge Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He and his wife Valerie have lived in Colquitt County since the early 2000s. Their journey with foster parenting began shortly after their move from Florida. The couple already had experience with adoption and considered fostering through the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services after they met a young single mom with a little girl that would be entering the system.
When the Burketts decided to become foster parents, they couldn’t imagine expanding their family with 13 children.
“Our goal when we became foster parents wasn't to adopt every child that came to our home. We had adopted our three. We were just going to foster. [Now] 13 children later, we've adopted 11 and are legal guardians of two. That was not our goal. Our goal was to give stability and love to children until they could go home,” Valerie said.
The Burketts have long exceeded their goal by caring for a total of about 26 foster kids throughout the last 20 years.
While reflecting on their impact, Lamar shared how fostering is not easy. He said when children enter the home there is a period of time when the child must adapt to a new home environment that might already have children in the home and the parents must do the same for the child. However, in the end, the child’s growth is worth all the challenges.
“We’ve been happy we had the good fortune of watching things change [for these children]. You feel blessed when you see that child who’s now doing something different that you know otherwise they would not be doing,” he said.
The Burkett children have made successful strides while living with the family. One child works in the criminal justice system of a neighboring state, another plays football for Colquitt County High School and will soon enroll in dual-enrollment courses, and several children are active in the local livestock competitions.
The couple felt a great responsibility to continue educating themselves and advocating for foster children. Lamar serves as president of the local Foster Parent Association and has previously served on the board of the Adoptive and Foster Parent Association of Georgia and the Governor’s Child Welfare Committee in 2012.
The Burketts credit their foster parenting growth to Amerigroup for their support within the Georgia Families 360 program and for providing a licensed clinician. The program covers all youth in foster care, adoption assistance youth, and select youth committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Lamar continuously invites Amerigroup to the local Foster Parent Association meetings so other parents can learn.
“See every child is entitled to … a psychological [evaluation],” he said. “A lot of foster parents don’t know that.”
Lamar and Valerie work side by side with the social worker who serves as the link between the family and the foster care system.
Valerie recalled receiving their first two foster children when they were 3 and 4 years old. The two girls had siblings staying in another foster home nearby and only lived with the Burketts for about half a year.
“They were awesome. I wish I knew then what I know now, as a foster parent, how you push for what a child needs. Because there are things I felt those two little girls now I know, those little girls needed that we didn't know to push for them to get where they needed to be,” Valerie said.
She also explained how letting go of the children can be hard but she remembered that they’re are more children who need a home.
“When they said, okay the [other] foster parents got their siblings ready to get them also, my heart ripped out. It ripped right out of my chest. Me and him just sobbed when they moved them, but I didn't want to quit because I realized that there are other children. The whole point was to give them some kind of consistency, some stability, for short-term time,” Valerie said.
The couple encouraged others to support and be mindful of those who might have foster or adoptive children.
“Everybody can't be foster parents, but everybody can do something for foster children," Lamar said.
To those interested in becoming foster parents, Valerie said, “Foster parents who are in it for the right reason, their goal is to love these children, care for these children, physically [and] emotionally [to] the best of their ability. But [it’s] also to mentor the biological family. If you want to become a foster parent … make sure your heart is in the right place.”
