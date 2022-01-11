MOULTRIE, Ga. — An Omega man was charged with possessing methamphetamine when drugs were discovered by a deputy who stopped him on other charges.
A deputy was traveling down Ellenton-Omega Road early the morning of Jan. 7 when he noticed Clyde Doyle Hamby Sr., 61, of Omega, who he knew had outstanding warrants out of Cook County, according to Commander Keith Newman of the Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team.
“After Hamby was placed in the patrol unit, the deputy discovered about 10 grams of methamphetamine between his seat and the center console,” Newman said.
Hamby was escorted to the jail without incident and was charged on two outstanding warrants of probation violation and failure to appear and was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine.
