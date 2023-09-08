OMEGA — Residents of Omega and the Tiftarea can look forward to the annual Pepper Festival making its return this weekend, but unlike past showings, there’s a little something special going into this year’s celebration.
This year’s event will mark the twentieth anniversary of the Omega Pepper Festival, and organizers are eager to make the celebration certainly one to remember.
Beginning the evening of Sept. 8, the festival will kick off with an opening concert from the Headline Band and returning performers the Los Compas de Nueve Leon Band.
The next morning will start a full day of celebration, beginning with the classic Pepper Parade at 10:30, set to include many of the iconic floats and organizations that have participated in the procession in previous years.
Following that, attendees of the festival will be invited to stroll around Omega’s Ponder Park, where they can sample a wide collection of local vendors, organizations, and events.
Musical performances will go on throughout the day from local bands and artists such as Reid Soria, 2RiverStation, Unknown Allstars, Derrick Dove and the Peacekeepers Band, and the Holy Smoke Band, which festival organizer LaDonna Stripling will perform in as the band’s singer.
For the first time, a dance floor will be organized in front of the concert stage, encouraging the festival attendees to get down and dance the day away. Organizers are also planning to expand their Kids Zone, ensuring there’s even more fun and games for the younger guests of the event to enjoy.
A pepper jelly contest is slated to be held at noon as well, inviting local amateur jellymakers to show their skills and compete to see who has the superior spread.
The Omega Pepper Festival will begin on Sept. 8 with an opening ceremony from 6-10 p.m. The following day, Sept. 9, festivities will recommence with the Pepper Parade at 10:30 a.m., then continue at Ponder Park until 10 p.m. For more information, contact festival organizers at (229) 256-6275.
