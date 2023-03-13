ATLANTA — Brian Ponder, co-owner of Pond-O-Gold Farms and Brian and Ken Ponder Farms located in Omega, was named the 2022 Friend of Conservation by the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) and 2022 Conservationist of the Year by the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) for his outstanding contributions to natural resource conservation.
During a visit to the State Capitol in Atlanta, Rep. Penny Houston, R-Nashville, presented Ponder with a certificate and state flag that has been flown over the Capitol in honor of his efforts.
The mission of the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) is to advocate for the conservation of Georgia’s natural resources by providing organization, leadership and a unified strategic direction to the Conservation Districts of the state. For more information on GACD or to explore opportunities on how you can support our efforts, please visit us online at www.gacd.us or on Facebook @GACDConserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.