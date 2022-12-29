NORMAN PARK, Ga. – A 21-year-old Tifton man died after sustaining injuries in an ATV accident Tuesday night on the outskirts of Colquitt County.
The public information officer for the Georgia State Patrol said very little information on the crash was available Thursday morning. The GSP is still investigating it.
The GSP was requested by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office in reference to the ATV crash at approximately 7:05 p.m. Dec. 27.
The PIO said troopers reported to the scene on Vickers Bridge Road, just 0.2 miles south of John Vickers Road in Colquitt County.
Hannah McClain, a 19-year-old, was named the driver of the Can-AM Defender HD10 ATV. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned onto the passenger side in the roadway.
“The passenger, Blake Owens (21 yrs. old), who was seated in the right front passenger’s seat of the ATV sustained fatal injuries. Next of kin has been notified,” the PIO said by email.
A team with the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction is currently assisting with the investigation.
The PIO did not say when a more complete report will be available.
