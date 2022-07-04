MOULTRIE, Ga. — As of Monday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Safety reports 17 deaths on the state’s highways during the long Independence Day weekend. The 78-hour-long weekend began at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 tonight.
One of those fatalities happened in Moultrie.
The public information officer for the Georgia State Patrol said very little information on the crash was available Monday morning. The GSP is still investigating it.
The PIO said one person died when a Chevrolet Suburban struck a bus on Veterans Parkway at Rowland Drive Saturday. GSP troopers were called to the scene at 4:29 p.m.
The PIO did not identify anyone who was involved.
A more complete report may be available Wednesday, he said.
In addition to the Colquitt County fatality, Post 12 is also investigating a fatal crash in Grady County. The other 15 deaths took place elsewhere in the state. The Department of Public Safety is updating the fatality count on its Twitter page, https://twitter.com/ga_dps.
The Georgia State Patrol and Motor Carrier Compliance Division encourage motorists to be cautious and responsible drivers. Last year’s holiday period was 24 hours shorter than this year and the GSP investigated in 295 traffic crashes with 171 injuries and nine fatalities then, according to a press release.
