MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie police are investigating a shooting in a wooded area off Talmadge Drive.
Police on the scene said one person was shot in the leg and taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center by ambulance. He was not identified.
A suspect was taken into custody. He was not identified either.
The incident was believed to have taken place about 4 p.m. Detectives are still on the scene of the incident and had no other details to release at this time.
