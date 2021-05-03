Shooting

The Moultrie Police Department blocked Talmadge Drive while investigating a shooting in the area Monday afternoon.

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie police are investigating a shooting in a wooded area off Talmadge Drive.

Police on the scene said one person was shot in the leg and taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center by ambulance. He was not identified.

A suspect was taken into custody. He was not identified either.

The incident was believed to have taken place about 4 p.m. Detectives are still on the scene of the incident and had no other details to release at this time.

