MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Educational Foundation (CCEF) is gearing up for its first ever fundraising event, an online auction, to benefit the organization’s literacy mentoring mission. “Bid on a Brighter Colquitt” will take place June 1-16 in a virtual format using bidding technology provided by Weeks Auction Group (WAG).
It’s a great partnership,” says CCEF Executive Director Dr. Brad Gregory. “Weeks Auction Group is known all over our region for putting on successful auctions, and we’re lucky to have them right here in our backyard as a Colquitt County-based business. I’m excited to work with them to get the foundation’s very first community-wide fundraiser off the ground.”
Throughout the month of May, CCEF staff and volunteers will be accepting donated and consigned items from the community to be included in the auction.
“We’re obviously looking for big ticket items like tractors, boats, cars, ATV’s, furniture, and property,” says Gregory, “but we’re also able to accept art, antiques, coins, collectibles, memorabilia, and other unique or historically-significant items.”
A complete wish list of items the organization is seeking, as well as instructions on how to donate or consign, can be found on the CCEF website at www.brightercolquitt.org. Donations are tax-deductible.
The group will spend the month of May collecting donations and working alongside WAG to take pictures, write descriptions, and upload all the items into the bidding app. The auction will go live on June 1 and accept bids through June 16.
CCEF Board President Barbara Grogan is eager to see the results.
“With all the supply chain issues we’re facing right now, it’s actually difficult to purchase things like tractors and boats. The new inventory just isn’t there. That’s why we think this auction is the perfect dual-purpose solution. We’ll hopefully see in-demand items make their way into the auction, and in turn, keep funds here locally to benefit early childhood literacy.”
Funds raised by the auction will provide student scholarships, teacher grants, instructional support, recruiting and training of mentors, early childhood literacy promotion, and educational resources for Colquitt County students, families, and educators.
To donate, consign, or buy, visit the “Bid on a Brighter Colquitt” event page on the CCEF website, or contact Gregory at brad.gregory@brightercolquitt.org or (229) 454-1546.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.