COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. - The 2021-2022 school year officially kicked off with open houses to welcome new students or welcome back old ones.
While classes will resume August 9, students and parents got the first opportunity to meet new teachers, say hello to old ones, explore their new schools or say hi to friends whom they haven't seen all summer with Colquitt County's Open House.
The Open House event began Wednesday with Colquitt County High School's rising 10th graders. On Thursday, all other students, aside from a select few, were able to meet their new teachers with their parents. The Achievement Center has pushed their first day of classes to August 11 and their Open House will occur on August 9.
Teachers and administration were available during all Open Houses to provide directions, schedule information and answer any questions students or parents may have.
