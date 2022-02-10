MOULTRIE, Ga. — A popular local performance will make a comeback to raise money for a new charity serving the needs of homeless women.
The Grand Ole Opry Tribute Show, featuring local musicians performing the songs of country music legends, will be held at 7 p.m. March 5 at Withers Auditorium. The event is raising money for Crossroads for Her Ministry.
The show premiered as a fundraiser for the Colquitt County Arts Center in 2017, then played an encore in 2019 to benefit the local Veterans Bus.
Mickey Key, organizer of the show, has high hopes for the event. The 2019 show sold out the 1,000-seat Withers Auditorium, he said, although that was before COVID.
Singers will include Key, Bobbie Key, Erica York, Jennifer Jarvis, Amanda Hamilton, Staci DeRosso, Scott Graham, Matt Key and John Pitts. Pitts and Matt Key will also perform in the band behind the other singers, along with bandmates Michael Harrison, David Hawkins and Seabee Ewer.
“All these are local people and they’ve put a lot of work into it,” Mickey Key said.
They’ll be performing songs made famous by Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, George Strait, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams and Tammy Wynette.
The show is being sponsored by the Moultrie Federated Guild’s Civic Engagement and Outreach Committee, of which Bobbie Key is chairman.
Tickets are on sale for $20 each at Mashburn Printing, Everything Special, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce and The Apothecary in Doerun, as well as from any member of the Civic Engagement and Outreach Committee and the steering committee for Crossroads for Her. You can also call Bobbie Key at (229) 454-4535.
“This couldn’t have come at a better time for us,” said Linda Berl, co-chair of the steering committee.
The committee has set a goal of $600,000 to build a shelter for women along the lines of Crossroads Gospel Rescue Mission, an established local ministry that serves only men. The committee formed late last year and has been working to get the message out and to raise money for the building.
“We made progress in January and will continue until we reach our goal,” Berl said.
Land on Second Avenue Southwest has been donated and cleared, she said. Groundbreaking is planned for the spring with an opening projected for early in 2023.
The steering committee has applied for grants and is waiting for word on whether they’ll receive them.
And members are spreading the word of their efforts throughout the community. Many of those contacts have been one-on-one, Berl said, but they’ve also met with the Moultrie police chief and with representatives of NAMI Moultrie, both of whom want to partner with them and offered suggestions of other groups that might join the effort.
Crossroads for Her will be “a 12-bed Christian transition home for women seeking a changed life, offering them not only a bed but the promise of a path towards their God-given purpose,” according to talking points prepared by the committee.
It’s based on a program that Crossroads Gospel Rescue Mission started in 2018. While the mission itself is 50 years old this year, it’s served different populations in different ways over the years. The current program serves only men — most of them recently out of jail or prison. It includes Bible study, a job, volunteer work, individual mentoring and learning opportunities.
Crossroads for Her sprang from the experiences of Berl, Darlene Cox and others involved with a jail ministry who saw the women they worked with return to jail, sometimes for seemingly minor violations of probation. Berl includes her story among the committee’s talking points:
“My heart broke in June of 2021 when I saw a woman back in the Colquitt County Jail after being released several months earlier,” Berl wrote. “I had grown close to her during our jail ministry each week and did not think I would see her back in jail, even though I knew it happens often. Like many others she had a broken relationship with her family. She was homeless while out of jail until she finally found a job and a place to stay. Within an hour of settling in the home after her first day of work, there was a knock on the door. She was being re-arrested because she did not list a permanent address on her probation form which was required in her case. Seeing her back in jail, I realized that God had put a face on the homeless for me, and inspired me to help make a difference.”
Berl said 40% of offenders violate probation in Colquitt County for not providing a valid address or for failing to meet with a probation officer because they don’t have transportation.
She said it costs Colquitt County $43 per day to house one inmate at the county jail. If one individual is kept out of jail for 365 days, it would save the county almost $15,700 over the course of that year, she said.
