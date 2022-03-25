MOULTRIE, Ga. — "Come One, Come All!" Plans are underway for Colquitt County's 2022 Relay For Life scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Colquitt County Agricultural Complex. The theme is "Carnival For A Cure!"
For more than 35 years, Relay For Life has joined the community together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer, according to a press release from local Relay organizers. Dollars raised each year help in countless ways: funding and conducting research, providing education, and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing services throughout their cancer journey.
There are many ways to get involved, the press release said.
• Join the Relay For Life of Colquitt County at www.relayforlife.org/colquittga or contact Wanda Purvis at 616-7480 or Sonya Aldridge at 985-3620.
• Donate. If you can't participate in this year's event, you can still help save lives by making a donation. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society's fight against cancer. Visit www.relayforlife.org/colquittga to make a donation.
The presenting sponsor for the event is Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Edwards Cancer Center. Additional community sponsors include Ameris Bank, Colquitt EMC, Cox Elementary, Lazarus Department Store, Willie J. Williams Middle School, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Crystal Pharmacy, DPW Lock Services and Moultrie Federated Guild.
Relay For Life of Colquitt County extends a special invitation for survivors to attend the Survivor Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at First United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall located at 409 First St. S.E. Please RSVP to Donna Clark Duncan by April 1: Call or text 229-891-7695.
