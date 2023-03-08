MOULTRIE, Ga. – A storage building fire was under control within minutes early Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.
Heavy, low-lying smoke and flames driven by high winds was seen coming from a 10-by-12 outdoor storage shed on Willow Lane, the Moultrie Fire Department’s fire report said.
The Moultrie Fire Department units were dispatched at 1:09 p.m. March 3. The structure was vacant at the time and no injuries occurred during the incident, according to the report.
The shed’s owner spoke with the battalion chief on the scene as well as the fire marshal. The owner explained that the fire was a result of hot, used coals in a grill that was blown over by high winds, which caused the rapid fire to spread.
Hay and straw were also believed to contribute to the significant groundfire that covered the surrounding area, according to the report.
Authorities determined the fire was accidental.
