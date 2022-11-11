Now in its second year, the Partnership for Success club, PFS, at Colquitt County High School is offering the Packer Perk Coffee delivery. Orders for service are placed each Monday for Friday delivery. Students travel the entire campus delivering coffee and soft drink orders to teachers and staff. It is a chance for the students to learn valuable life skills like customer service, making change and interacting with the public, according to a press release from the school. Pictured from left are Destiny Garcia, Anthony White, Alyssa Jacobs, Precious King, Keontae’ King, E’Monie Sims, Zakary Willis and teacher Crystal Bell.