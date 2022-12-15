MOULTRIE, Ga. — The third annual Packer Swine Showdown was held on Dec. 3-4 at the Colquitt County Ag Complex. It consisted of swine livestock exhibitors ranging from 5-21 years of age from Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Indiana.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Saturday’s show consisted of 127 entries for showmanship, 65 entries for Breeding Gilt Show, and 252 entries for the Market Hog Show.
The judge for Saturday’s show was Logan Hebert. Hebert is from Baldwin, Louisiana, where he owns and operates a diverse livestock operation, Hebert Livestock and Feed, which includes crossbred and purebred show pigs, purebred show cattle, and feed sales in the southeast region.
Showmanship Winners:
- Peewee (5-Under) - R.J. Ross.
- Novice (6-8) - LilyAnn Crosby.
- Junior (9-12) – Elli Ash.
- Intermediate (13-16) - Ava Lynn Cravey.
- Senior (17-21) - Fraser Knapek.
Breeding Gilt Show Winners:
- Overall Champion Breeding Gilt - Tucker Goodman, Quitman, Ga.
- Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt – Ava Lynn Cravey, Eastman, Ga.
- Overall 3rd Breeding Gilt – Jada Dent, Jesup, Ga.
- Overall 4th Breeding Gilt – Tucker Goodman, Quitman, Ga.
- Overall 5th Breeding Gilt – Collin Wilson, Wray, Ga.
Market Hog Show Winners:
- Overall Champion Market Hog – Ava Lynn Cravey, Eastman, Ga.
- Overall Reserve Champion Marker Hog – Carolyne Turner, Moultrie, Ga.
- Overall 3rd Market Hog – Brannon Parker, Bainbridge, Ga.
- Overall 4th Market Hog – Elli Ash, Rebecca, Ga.
- Overall 5th Market Hog – Brooke Stone, Lakeland, Ga.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Sunday’s show consisted of 121 entries for showmanship, 62 entries for Breeding Gilt Show, and 231 entries for the Market Hog Show.
The judge for Sunday’s show was Ty Engnell. Engnell is from Good Hope, Illinois, and works as an account manager for Linder Show Feeds. He also runs Engnell Show Pigs along with his family.
Showmanship Winners:
- Peewee (5-Under) - Ace Smith.
- Novice (6-8) - Tucker Goodman.
- Junior (9-12) – Jaxson Douglas.
- Intermediate (13-16) - Mya Wolka.
- Senior (17-21) - Lainee Grace Conley.
Breeding Gilt Show Winners:
- Overall Champion Breeding Gilt – Carson Page, Jefferson, Ga.
- Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt – Lainee Grace Conley, Chula, Ga.
- Overall 3rd Breeding Gilt – Tucker Goodman, Quitman, Ga.
- Overall 4th Breeding Gilt – Jada Dent, Jesup, Ga.
- Overall 5th Breeding Gilt – Mya Wolka, Seymour, Ind.
Market Hog Show Winners:
- Overall Champion Market Hog – Mya Wolka, Seymour, Ind.
- Overall Reserve Champion Marker Hog – Carson Page, Jefferson, Ga.
- Overall 3rd Market Hog – Britten Herndon, Lyons, Ga.
- Overall 4th Market Hog – Mya Wolka, Seymour, Ind.
- Overall 5th Market Hog – Ava Lynn Cravey, Eastman, Ga.
