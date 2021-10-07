MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School students were excited to see the Colquitt County football players at parent drop off recently. The players opened car doors for students to enter school. Later, they visited classrooms to interact with pre-k and kindergarten students. The students enjoyed having the players read some of their favorite books.
Packers lend a hand at Sunset Elementary
VERO BEACH, FL.- William Olen Dodson, Sr. 65, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Archbold Medical Center. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
ADEL [mdash]ADEL, GA.- Gilbert Charles Sharpe, age 66, of Adel passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, GA, following a brief illness. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangement. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
