Packers lend a hand at Sunset Elementary

Sunset Elementary School students were excited to see the Colquitt County football players at parent drop off recently. The players opened car doors for students to enter school. Later, they visited classrooms to interact with pre-k and kindergarten students. The students enjoyed having the players read some of their favorite books.

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School students were excited to see the Colquitt County football players at parent drop off recently. The players opened car doors for students to enter school. Later, they visited classrooms to interact with pre-k and kindergarten students. The students enjoyed having the players read some of their favorite books.

