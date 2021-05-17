MOULTRIE, Ga. — Representatives from local ministries and city officials turned up Thursday to hear Atlanta Dream Center Church Pastor Paul Palmer speak about his ministry.
Darlene Cox of Moultrie coordinated the event, held at Beans and Strings cafe on the Moultrie Square. After reaching out to Palmer, she was initially invited up to Atlanta to see how the outreach ministry is run.
“We had gone up and saw the part of Atlanta that he works in and it was amazing to see how he interacts with the community. We are hoping that we could see how we might be able bring it to Moultrie,” stated Cox.
The Atlanta Dream Center Church focuses on aiding those who have been touched by poverty, violence or substance abuse, according to Palmer.
“Many people just want to feel a connection. They want to feel like they have a friend. Just having someone touch them and look them in the eye and listen to their story can mean so much more. They might lie to you but they’ll be grateful to have someone listen,” he said in an interview before the event.
Palmer spent the first day of his two-day visit to Moultrie riding around and learning about the community.
“I have met so many great people during my time here. I’ve never been here before but I feel like I’ve known this place for years,” Palmer said during his speech.
Palmer told the group about his time in California as a young homeless man before becoming a successful pastor. He explained that God had called him to bring his life and his ministry to Atlanta.
“I had gotten to the point where I was more worried about butts in seats than the hearts of the people who sat in them,” said Palmer. “Something told me to bring my family and my ministry to the people of Atlanta. I didn’t know a soul out here and we didn’t have enough money and we didn’t even have a church.”
Palmer said that it was the times he walked the community and got to know people that really changed his perception and people’s perception of him. He stated that he hopes his teachings of friendship and outreach can help ministries in Moultrie.
“There is so much power in a connection. It isn’t going to be something that will change people every time but establishing the communication between you and somebody in need can be the biggest moment in just one person’s life,” said Palmer.
