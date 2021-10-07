MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Pammy Cakes located in Colquitt County.
Pammy Cakes is owned by Pamela and Kevin McCorkle. The business is a mobile bakery shop that sells homemade cakes, gourmet cookies, and sweet treats. Pammy Cakes sells their products at various locations within Colquitt County and the surrounding counties.
You can contact Pammy Cakes at 229-454-9720 to place an order or to book their mobile bakery shop for a special event. You can also visit their Facebook page at listed as Pammy Cakes or their website at www.Pammycakesbakery.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Pamela and Kevin McCorkle, family, and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
