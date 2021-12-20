MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Pandora's Boxx, located at 1319 S. Main St. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Pandora's Boxx is owned by Isha Majors and is a one-stop shop for all your latest self-care needs. They offer services such as facials, laser liposuction, full body waxing, as well as various other services.
Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can reach Pandora's Boxx by calling 229-985-3074 or visit their Facebook page listed as Pandora's Boxx 007.
Shown center cutting ribbon is owner Isha Majors along with Pandora's Boxx staff, family, friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
