MOULTRIE, Ga. — In February 2020, the Moultrie Federated Guild was prepared to present its 63rd Annual Antique Show when the U.S. government announced a public health emergency and the event was cancelled.
Colquitt County artist Randy Gibbs had offered the first print of an original watercolor, “Papa’s Pond,” as a raffle gift for the event. Due to the cancellation, it went unclaimed.
In November 2020, the Guild announced an online auction fundraiser with the assistance of Weeks Auction Company, selling $5 raffle tickets for prizes valued over $3,000, including Gibbs’ print.
An essay contest was also held, with the subject of the print being the writing prompt for the essays.
In all, 23 essays were submitted, and The Moultrie Observer published several of them in the weeks leading up to the announcement of the winner.
On May 8, Lindsay P. Tucker was announced as the winner and was presented at a special award ceremony with live music performed by Mickey and Bobby Key, Scott Graham, and Danniel Dunn.
Also in attendance was County Commissioner Paul Nagy, who accepted the No. 2 print of “Papa’s Pond” on behalf of Colquitt County for permanent placement across from the tax office in the Courthouse Annex.
The Guild thanked the community for the kindness and support over the years.
