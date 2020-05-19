ALBANY, Ga. — While so much focus remains on COVID-19, the Southwest Public Health District wants to remind parents of the importance of keeping children on schedule for routine pediatric vaccinations during the pandemic. Health departments throughout the 14-county district continue to provide these essential services to families, said Charles Ruis, District Health Director for Southwest Public Health District 8-2.
This week, the CDC announced fewer children across the country have received routine vaccinations during the pandemic when compared with the numbers for January through April of 2019. To avoid outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases and keep children protected, vaccinations and well-child visits remain essential, the district said in a press release.
“For the safety of all staff and clients, we have all precautions in place in our facilities, and they are open for all essential services, including routine vaccinations,” said Ruis, adding that parents should contact their local health department to schedule vaccination appointments.
Southwest Public Health’s release reminded parents that the vital need to protect their children against serious vaccine-preventable diseases, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, is critical.As social distancing requirements are relaxed, children who are not protected by vaccines will be more vulnerable to diseases such as measles.
