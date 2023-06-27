MOULTRIE — Cobb Funeral Chapel and Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens has been sold to Park Lawn Corporation, according to an announcement Monday.
"Excitement is in the air at Cobb Funeral Chapel as we announce the recent partnership with Park Lawn Corporation," manager Ellen Cobb-Robinson said. "The culture and values of Cobb closely align with those of Park Lawn, and we are excited that our partnership allows us to continue our legacy of providing best-in-class service to our families.
"Park Lawn brings countless resources to the table that will allow the Cobb family to expand and even better serve our families," Cobb-Robinson said. "The core Park Lawn values include respect for the individual, the family, and the profession. Park Lawn is a dynamic and innovative North American company that truly understands taking funeral and cemetery service to the next level."
Cobb-Robinson said the partnership won't change the service the family provides except that the business will grow "by delivering more focused care and bringing new services and products to local families while holding strong to the values on which we were established."
“The decision to partner with Park Lawn has come with much study, thought, and prayer," she said. "Three factors of consideration have remained constant throughout our decision-making process: giving families options that our small business could not provide, providing enhanced resources and benefits for our employees and their families, and taking care of our own personal families. I have a great peace about our future direction."
Cobb Funeral Chapel dates back to November 1974, when Gayla and Bobby Cobb originally opened it on North Main Street in Moultrie. The Cobbs poured heart and soul into their funeral business, and through the years it has expanded to include Cobb Funeral Chapel, Cobb Monument Company, and Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens.
Ellen Cobb-Robinson and Jamie Robinson have been actively serving as business managers since Bobby passed away in June of 2020, and they will continue to serve in the management role, Cobb-Robinson said Tuesday.
"The Cobb team remains loyal and constant," she said. "We encourage and invite you to come visit and discuss any needs that you may have. We look forward to serving the community and continuing the legacy of Bobby L. Cobb."
On its website, parklawncorp.com, Park Lawn Corporation identifies itself as the largest publicly traded Canadian-owned funeral, cremation and cemetery provider and the fastest growing company in the industry in North America. It began with six properties in Toronto, Ontario, in 2013 and now has 175 funeral homes and 144 cemeteries in three Canadian provinces and 19 states. Cobb Funeral Chapel will be its second business in Georgia, after Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory in Cumming.
