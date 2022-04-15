MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two routine traffic violations within days of each other led to the discovery of multiple ounces of methamphetamine and marijuana.
The Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team are currently on the lookout for an individual wanted in relation to one of these traffic violations, which occurred April 10, according to DET investigator Justin Searcy.
A sheriff’s deputy on patrol noticed a vehicle parked in the handicapped spot in front of the Dollar General on Highway 319. The vehicle did not have a handicapped indicator, Searcy said.
“That’s when the sergeant with the CCSO attempted to make contact with the owner of the vehicle,” Searcy said in an interview Friday.
The deputy eventually made contact with Marion “Chad” Chadwick Wells, 43, of Moultrie and Mary Lynn Hobgood, 37, of Norman Park. The vehicle was discovered to be Hobgood’s, according to Searcy.
The deputy asked permission to search the vehicle after detecting the odor of marijuana, he said. Hobgood consented.
“While searching the vehicle the deputy found two ounces of methamphetamine, two digital scales and some marijuana,” Searcy said.
While searching the vehicle, Wells was able to “walk away” before the deputy noticed he was leaving.
“These things can happen,” Searcy admitted. “But don’t worry, we’re coming for him. We’ll find him.”
Hobgood was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and violation of a handicapped parking space.
Searcy also described the second incident, which took place April 13. He said the Georgia State Patrol stopped a Chevy Camaro on Highway 133 South for allegedly going 75 in a 55 mph zone.
“While addressing the traffic infraction, the trooper detected the smell of marijuana. He asked to search the vehicle. The driver consented to the search,” Searcy said.
During the search, the trooper discovered three bags of an undisclosed amount of marijuana, packaging equipment, a 9mm pistol, three boxes of ammunition and $3,169 in cash.
The driver of the vehicle, Christopher Andrew Rosales, 29, of Moultrie was arrested without incident.
Rosales was charged by the CCSO with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. The GSP has charged Rosales with driver to exercise due care, driving without license on person, D.U.I., seat belt violation and speeding, according to the arrest report provided by the CCSO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.