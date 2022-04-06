BERLIN, Ga. — A Moultrie woman was arrested Monday in Berlin after a traffic stop led to the discovery of almost 10 grams of meth.
Vera Elizabeth Morris, 38, of Moultrie was the passenger in a car driven by an unidentified woman. A Berlin police officer stopped the car near the intersection of North Railroad Street and Langford Drive due to an obscured tag, according to Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team investigator Ivon Folsom.
“The officer detected the odor of marijuana and began to search the vehicle. Under the passenger seat where Morris was sitting was a bag containing 9.4 grams which was later tested positive to methamphetamines. There was also a small digital scale that had methamphetamine residue,” Folsom said in an interview Tuesday.
Morris was charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of probation violation.
