MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A collision on Thigpen Trail — one of two serious wrecks on Monday, June 1 — took the life of a passenger in one of the vehicles.
The Georgia State Patrol said Thursday that Alejandra Ramirez was traveling south on Thigpen Trail just as Tom Wilkes and his passenger, Cynthia Feijoo, were traveling east on Georgia Highway 37. Ramirez’s vehicle struck Wilkes’, causing it to overturn.
Feijoo was ejected, Sgt. Andrew McKenzie of the GSP said, and she died.
No one has been cited or charged. The accident is under investigation by the GSP’s Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team.
McKenzie also worked the earlier accident on Sam Sells Road, where a passing vehicle struck a tractor.
In that crash, Joe Williams was driving the tractor in front of Gregory Welch, who was driving a vehicle pulling four trailers, McKenzie said.
Welch attempted to pass Williams, but just as he did so, the last trailer’s right, rear wheel clipped Williams’ tractor. It caused the tractor to swerve and overturn, ejecting Williams.
Williams was transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center for potential injuries. A call made to the hospital on June 3 revealed that he is no longer there.
Welch was not hurt, but McKenzie said he’ll be facing a citation for failure to maintain lane.
