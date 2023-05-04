MOULTRIE – Local groups are offering assistance to people affected by Thursday's deadly shootings in Moultrie.
The Mission Moultrie Pastors Fellowship will hold "A Healing Night of Prayer" at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Courthouse Square amphitheater.
Pastor John Eubanks of Friendship Alliance Church announced the public prayer meeting in an email to The Observer late Thursday afternoon.
Eubanks urged the community to come out to "seek the heart of God for healing and comfort for all involved" in response to the violence.
Meanwhile, Georgia Pines, the state-contracted mental health provider for the region, and the Moultrie Police Department Co-Responder Team are offering their services to community members.
“Due to the situations that have happened recently as well as concerns of overall mental health, we want to remind community members that Georgia Pines is available to provide services for them,” Julio Ginel, a Georgia Pines clinical co-responder, said Thursday by phone.
Ginel explained that Georgia Pines offers individual counseling and can create support groups based on the community’s need.
“In addition, our co-responder team is also available in the event that residents experience a crisis,” he said.
Residents in need of the co-responder team can request service through 911. The Georgia Pines crisis line is 1-800-715-4225. The Moultrie Georgia Pines office can be contacted at (229) 891-7375.
The offer of assistance came as Moultrie police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents continue to investigate the deaths of four people at two locations in Moultrie. Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said a 26-year-old man killed his mother and grandmother on Sixth Street Southwest then went to McDonald's on First Avenue Southeast where he killed the assistant manager. Then he took his own life. Officials have not publicly identified any of the victims as they work to reach their next of kin.
