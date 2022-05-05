MOULTRIE, Ga. — A small crowd of people clustered under the only shade at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater Thursday on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square to listen to prayers lifted at the National Day of Prayer observance.
But the worries of this world were close by — and that was by design.
The format of the event took two parts. A person representing a part of society would step forward, say what they are thankful for and what aspects of that part of society they seek God’s blessing upon. Then a pastor would stand beside them and pray aloud to carry those messages to God.
Following an introduction and the national anthem, sung by the Colquitt County High School Serenaders, Lt. Col. Jason Perdew stepped to the microphone.
Representing the military, Perdew, the adviser to the CCHS Junior ROTC, gave thanks for veterans, for parents and for the graduating seniors who have chosen to serve the country after high school. He asked blessings on active duty troops, on those who made the ultimate sacrifice and on the families who are left behind, that they know their loved ones are not forgotten.
The Rev. Richard Wright of First United Methodist Church prayed.
Dr. Irma Townsend, assistant superintendent of student services at the Colquitt County School System, represented the education system.
“Children are a heritage of the Lord,” she said. “… We’re just thankful for everyone who touches the life of a child every day.”
She asked God’s protection on the children, both in school and out in the community, as they are faced with challenges older generations can scarcely imagine.
Pastor Josh Purvis of Hopewell Baptist Church prayed.
Chip Blalock, director of the Sunbelt Expo, represented local businesses as he expressed gratitude for the jobs provided by those companies and asked for good weather for farmers, a huge part of the local economy.
“We’re thankful for such a giving business community as evidenced by our record-setting United Way campaign,” he added.
Praying in support of him, the Rev. Matt Peek of First Baptist Church said God is “the sustainer of all things and the giver of all good things.”
Moultrie Mayor William McIntosh said he’s grateful that people can run for public office and that people can get out and vote for those they support. That message came three days after the start of early voting for the May 24 election.
He asked God’s will that government would respect the rights of the people.
Pastor Olivia Wallace of Greater Newton Grove Cathedral prayed.
Dr. Gary Swartzentruber, representing the medical community, gave a nod to the coronavirus pandemic that has beset the country.
“Today as I look back over the past two years, I wouldn’t want to do it again,” he said.
He mentioned the politicization of science and medicine and the distrust that had developed against people in his profession.
He asked God to remember the health care workers — not only the doctors and nurses but also the housekeeping staff and maintenance personnel and cafeteria workers who contribute to helping sick people get well.
The Rev. Andy Cashwell of Mt. Olive Baptist Church prayed for the success of Colquitt Regional Medical Center, giving thanks for hospital CEO Jim Matney by name.
“There are people around the world who have minimal health care,” Cashwell said, noting how blessed Moultrie is to have a good hospital.
Sheriff Rod Howell, representing emergency responders, asked the people to pray for the safety of police officers, firefighters, paramedics and others who respond to crises — and for their mental well-being as well. He asked prayers for the names on the Law Enforcement Memorial just to the east of the amphitheater; the memorial honors the six local law officers who died in the line of duty.
Pastor Benjie Nobles of Grater Believers Worship Center thanked God for the sacrifices and diligence of emergency responders, and he asked God to provide them courage and comfort “as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death.”
“Give them the wisdom to know when to act, when to stand down and when to call for help,” Nobles prayed.
Representing families, Katrina Bivins, director of Hope House Pregnancy Center, urged prayers for family reconciliation and the responsibilities of family members to one another.
Hope House’s purpose is to help women who might otherwise have an abortion to consider other options, and Bivins noted recent movement on the fight against abortion.
“We are moving into an area where we might see Roe vs. Wade overturned!” she said to joyous applause.
Pastor Jase Bass of Life Under the Son Ministries continued with the theme, saying society has no right to redefine God’s design of marriage, but he too called for reconciliation among family members.
“Where once there were anger and pain, pour out your love,” he prayed.
The final prayer came from Pastor Johnny Ward of Outreach Family Worship, praying for the churches themselves.
“Help us be that light,” he prayed. “… When someone is ready to give up, help them to reach up!”
The event concluded with the Serenaders singing “America the Beautiful.”
