MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie has plans to repave portions of three streets — Ninth Avenue Northwest, Hillcrest and Fifth Avenue — but all those projects are on hold while city workers deal with infrastructure under the road.
Utilities Director Elvira Gibson told city councilmen Tuesday that the water lines are OK, but sewer lines need work under all three streets. Because the city’s main sewer lines run under the center of most streets, paving over them will make fixing them twice the work, so they’ve got to be done first.
However, she said, the city staff has found a much cheaper — and hopefully faster — way to get the work done.
A traditional pipe replacement could be expected to cost $750,000, Gibson said, but by using a process called Cure in Place, staff expects to spend a fraction of that.
Instead of digging up the old pipes, workers insert a “sock” into them. The sock is expanded so that it covers the inside of the existing pipe, then it hardens into place. In essence it creates a pipe within a pipe. Once cured it’s a little harder than PVC pipe, she said. Then a small robot is inserted into the pipe to cut holes where access pipes join the main.
The city has budgeted $200,000 for the sewer work, Gibson said, but combined with a change in the way the city hires contractors, it’s actually expected to come in around $126,000.
This process should be much more convenient for customers, she said. Instead of having to cut off access to whole neighborhoods for extended periods, workers can isolate a smaller number of customers, who will be offline for only a couple of hours while the new pipe cures.
And, she said, it will smooth out where older lines have shifted out of alignment with each other. Such offsets create binds where debris can get caught and block the line.
City Manager Pete Dillard praised Gibson for her leadership on the project, but he also brought city council back down to earth: The city’s bigger problem is storm drains, not sewer pipes, and Cure in Place won’t help with that.
Dillard said the city has four streets with storm drains under them that are collapsing. One has already forced the closure of Seventh Avenue. Replacement of those drains will cost $250,000 each, he said, and is slated to be paid for with funds the city is receiving from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
In other action Tuesday, Moultrie City Council:
• Approved rezoning of 5.73 acres on Tallokas Road from C-3 (Commercial) to R-3 (Multi-Family Residential District). Tallokas Lodging, LLC, plans to build a two-story complex with 56 apartments and 19 townhouses at the location, between PCOM South Georgia and Veterans Parkway.
• Approved a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation to rehabilitate drainage at the Spence Field Airport.
• Approved an agreement for professional services with Roberson and Associates as consultants for Community Development Block Grant projects.
• Approved the purchase of two half-ton, four-door Crew Cab trucks from Hutson Motors at a total cost of $50,804.
• Approved a contract for tree canopy pruning with Wilson Tree Service in the amount of $45,500. Dillard told the council at its meeting Jan. 19 that as of that time the city had recently paid three claims to trucking companies whose drivers had hit limbs hanging too low over the streets. In one case the limb broke the truck’s windshield and in another it impaled itself in the trailer, he said on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.