PAVO, Ga. — In the midst of COVID-19 cancellations and postponements, it’s good to know something is going to happen as scheduled. The Pavo Quilters, a group of women from Tifton, Doerun, Moultrie, Cairo, Thomasville and Barwick, have met weekly to quilt and fellowship. A project they enjoy completing together is a quilt to commemorate Peacock Day and the festival sponsored by the Pavo Civic Club.
The quilt for the 2020 festival was complete, tickets printed and on sale when Peacock Day had to be canceled; however, the group decided to proceed with the drawing. It will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, in the Peacock Center in Pavo. You do not have to be present to win; the winner will be notified by phone and the quilt will be immediately available for pickup, a club spokeswoman said.
The queen-sized quilt was designed and pieced by Suzanne Leimer and machine quilted by Pat Hall. It features peacocks as the central design surrounded by artfully arranged borders of solids and patterns in complementary colors. This unique quilt is valued at approximately $1,000, the club spokeswoman said.
Tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. Contact Pat Chaney Hall through Facebook or call: 229-319-2014 or email: patfrompavo@gmail.com to arrange for tickets. PayPal is accepted.
Other activities sponsored by the Pavo Civic Club include an annual yard sale, car show, Santa Celebration, a basketball league and contributions to the Pavo library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.