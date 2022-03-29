MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Payne’s Kiddie Ranch Daycare Center Inc. located at 2145 Georgia Highway 37 West in Colquitt County Georgia.
The daycare center is owned by Stephan and Suzanne Payne and is a two-star, quality rated daycare that provides a loving environment for children ages 6 weeks to 10 years of age.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can call 229-985-1544 for further information.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is co-owner Suzanne Payne with her family, Payne’s Kiddie Ranch staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
