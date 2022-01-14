MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie PCOM campus is set to receive a portion of the $820,202 allotted by the Governor’s Office as part of the second installment of GEER funding.
This second installment of the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund had set aside $47 million to distribute among “underserved communities for charter school growth, STEM education and dyslexia screening and intervention for K-3… It also addresses Student Mental Health Needs initiatives, Pipelines for Teachers, healthcare and commercial drivers and pandemic-related state needs,” according to the office’s press release.
Specifically, the money designated for the Suwannee and Moultrie PCOM campuses is designated to “help connect students to career pathways in the field of medicine. The funding will also go towards providing technology upgrades and means testing aide for student housing,” the announcement said.
PCOM Georgia Chief Campus Officer, Bryan Ginn stated in a phone conversation Thursday the state money will be used to address issues and costs relative to COVID.
Before the pandemic, PCOM typically housed two students together. They have since moved to a single-unit housing situation, according to Ginn.
Ginn also stated that he hopes to “enhance pathway opportunities” for both PCOM campuses.
He said COVID has prevented high school and other college age students from visiting PCOM’s campuses for hands-on experiences. Some of the money is intended to provide those experiences in a COVID-safe setting.
There was no clear distinction on how much of the $820,202 will go to the Suwanee or Moultrie campuses or when they will receive it.
