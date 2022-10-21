MOULTRIE, Ga. – Tears of joy were shed through a crowd of proud supporters as the Class of 2026 received their white coats during the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine South Georgia’s White Coat Ceremony.
Dean and Chief Academic Officer of the Osteopathic Medicine Program H. Willam Craver III explained the symbolic meaning of the commemorative ceremony.
“The white coat ceremony is a way to recognize sooner in the medical career that students are part of the profession. Meaning that, we both recognize they're a contributing part, and also that they are now embracing their professional responsibilities,” Craver said in an interview before the ceremony. “The right now may be school and learning, but it's also all the characteristics of learning and training to be a physician.”
Approximately 59 first-year students were presented with a white coat during the Friday ceremony at the Colquitt County Arts Center.
Tyler Key, one of the first-year students at PCOM and a Moultrie native, said this moment marks one of the better days of his life.
“I’m very excited. It's just kind of a symbol of the first time that you're going on this journey. You should be able to look at it every day and remind yourself that eventually, you're going to be taking care of people. This is going to get us through our few years of really studying hard,” Key explained.
Key tentatively plans to become a physician in either orthopedics or anesthesia.
Class of 2025 Chair Destiny Sciuva's welcoming speech to the Class of 2026 highlighted the importance of the class reflecting on the educational journey and taking in the moments.
She said, “May our coats be physical symbols of the values and honors of medicine. May our white coats be for each of us a cloak of compassion, a sign of assurance and a reminder of humility. I'm thrilled to learn alongside and privileged to grow into osteopathic physicians with each of you. Welcome to the best profession in the world.”
Colquitt Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Director Kirby Smith was a guest speaker at the ceremony.
“By presenting you with this white coat at the beginning of your medical school training, the medical community and the learning professors that you work with in medical school, are emphasizing to you that the process of becoming a physician starts now,” Smith told the Class of 2026.
The ceremony concluded with Teighlor Livingston, the class chair of 2026, leading the class in reciting its mission statement: “As future physicians, we are called to provide our patients with holistic and compassionate care, based on the principles of osteopathic medicine — treating body, mind, and spirit. We will collaborate and support each other within the team of healthcare professionals and lean on the strength derived from our diversity. We will honor the sacrifices and support of our families and friends throughout our journey of learning and service...”
To learn more about PCOM South Georgia, visit www.pcom.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.