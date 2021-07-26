MOULTRIE, Ga. — Winston Price, MD, associate professor of pediatrics at PCOM South Georgia, was named the National Medical Association’s 2021 Practitioner of the Year.
Price is a practicing pediatrician in Bainbridge and is heavily involved in the Southwest Georgia region, supporting efforts to increase the number of Black men in medicine and addressing disparities in healthcare. He is a member and leader of a number of community groups and serves as the faculty lead for community volunteer projects through PCOM South Georgia and actively speaks with young Black men to encourage a career in medicine.
“It is an honor to be recognized by my peers for such a prestigious award,” Price said. “I will continue my labor of love to The National Medical Association, for their continued, tireless work over more than 126 years to address equity in healthcare for the voiceless."
According to their website, the NMA is the collective voice of African American physicians and the leading force for parity and justice in medicine and the elimination of disparities in health.
This award signifies peer recognition for demonstrated services and characteristics that exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and sense of community, according to a press release from PCOM South Georgia. In order to be nominated and selected for this recognition, the nominee must be highly regarded in his or her community as a physician, have shown consistently the quality of compassion and have become involved in problems of the community.
Price was nominated by his colleagues, including the current president of the NMA, Leon McDougle, M.D, who said, “History is nourished by instructive example. The instructive example of [Dr. Price’s] life and dedication to improving the health of millions of Americans daily has moved the National Medical Association to salute [him] … We believe that when the history of this dynamic period of struggle is written, [his] name will be deeply etched in its fabric as having inspired and challenged physicians and medical professionals nationwide to address the critical issues of healthcare and medicine. [His] distinguished career path has been paramount in NMA’s shared commitment to advance the art and science of medicine for people of African descent through education, advocacy, and health policy; to promote health and wellness, eliminate health disparities, and sustain physician viability.”
H. William Craver III, DO ‘87, FACOS, PCOM South Georgia dean and chief academic officer, said, “This award is highly deserved, and I am proud to have Dr. Price on our team. His commitment to inclusion and equality is paramount, and I’m confident that the future of medicine is bright with his impact.”
PCOM South Georgia is a campus of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine located in Moultrie. It welcomed its inaugural class in August 2019.
